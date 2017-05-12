Mets Place Jeurys Familia On Disabled List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets placed Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list Friday, a day after the closer was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The 27-year-old right-hander was scheduled to be examined by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday. General manager Sandy Alderson is expected to provide reporters with an update before the Mets open a three-game series in Milwaukee. The Mets said Thursday that surgery is possible.

In 11 appearances this season, Famila is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves. He was suspended for the first 15 games of the season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Last year, Familia led the majors with 51 saves.

Pitching for the third consecutive day Wednesday, Familia blew a save against the Giants. In that outing, he allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks while retiring just one batterjeu.

The Mets filled Famila’s spot on the roster by activating first baseman Lucas Duda from the DL. Duda had been out since April 19 with a hyperextended left elbow.

Familia joins a long Mets disabled list that also includes starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Nimmo, third baseman David Wright and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Addison Reed, who earned four saves during Familia’s suspension,will fill in again as the Mets’ closer while Familia is out.