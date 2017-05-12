Cops: Bicyclist Has Been Flashing Teenage Girls In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released surveillance video of a man accused of exposing himself to two teenagers in Queens.

The girls were on their way to school at the time.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, both incidents happened on Thursday morning, and police have video and pictures of the man they’re searching for.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a man on a gray mountain bike and approached a 13-year-old girl on her way to school on 48th Street.

Police said he allegedly asked her for a piece of paper, then pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

The 13-year-old ran off and was not injured, she reported the incident at school.

A short time later, police say the same man on the same bike went up to a 14-year-old girl in the area of Stanhope Street and Fairview Avenue.

He reportedly used the same approach, asking for a piece of paper before exposing himself to her.

She ran off and told the dean at her high school.

A CBS2 news team showed neighbors a picture of the man, but no one seemed to recognize him.

Parents are disgusted.

“I feel so bad because I live here, I have two daughters — I’m just going to pick up my kids you know, it’s a safe neighborhood,” Bissnu Dahal said. “I have to warn them, I have to talk to them.”

The man they’re looking for is described as a white man in his 20’s with a close cut hair style.