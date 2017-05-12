Travis Rudolph, Florida State Player Who Sat At Lunch With Autistic Boy, Tries To Overcome Odds To Make Giants Roster

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Florida State wide receiver who warmed hearts by sitting with an autistic school child at lunch last year is attempting to overcome some of his own adversity and make the New York Giants.

It’s not going to be easy for Travis Rudolph.

His father was fatally shot in a freak accident at work in mid-April. The following weekend the junior who had left school to enter the NFL draft went undrafted and signed with the Giants. His father’s funeral was last weekend.

Now the free agent faces the task of trying to make a team that already features receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall.

Rudolph started chasing his dream Friday, joining other rookies and free agents in a minicamp.

Last season at Florida State, the 6-foot-1 wideout caught 56 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

While visiting Montford Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, with other players in August 2016, Rudolph noticed 11-year-old Bo Paske sitting alone in the cafeteria. Someone snapped a photo of the moment, which went viral online.

“He could’ve sat with anybody … so I’m just moved by his generosity and his kindness,” Bo’s mother, Leah, said afterward.

“I’m so grateful he did. It’s so kind,” she said, holding back tears.

