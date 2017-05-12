Trump: “James Comey Better Hope There Are No ‘Tapes’ Of Our Conversations”

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

The president delivered the warning on Twitter early Friday morning following a series of other tweets aimed at the press, CBS News reported.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

It’s unclear what prompted the tweet or if the president was suggesting that he has recorded conversations he’s had with Comey, CBS News reported.

Also on Friday, Trump tweeted that his schedule as a “very active president with lots of things happening” makes it “not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!”

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” he said in another tweet.

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

A CBS News law enforcement source said Thursday that Comey was invited to a private White House dinner in January with Trump – in a narrative that was also reported by the New York Times. During the dinner, Trump asked Comey if he would pledge his loyalty. Comey said he declined and instead he told Trump he would always be honest, according to the source.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday. The White House said the firing was based on “clear recommendations” by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But Trump told NBC News Thursday that he had made up his mind to dismiss Comey before he met Monday with Sessions and Rosenstein.

“He made a recommendation, he’s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy, the Democrats like him, the Republicans like him, he made a recommendation but regardless of recommendation I was going to fire Comey,” he said

Democrats allege the firing of the FBI director was an attempt to cripple the probe into alleged Russian meddling with the 2016 election.

The White House insists Comey had lost the confidence of the president and many others with his controversial handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

“Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election,” Trump said on Twitter Friday.

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

But acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Comey enjoyed “broad support.”

When asked to explain Trump’s comments during a press briefing Thursday, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Those words don’t leave a lot of room for interpretation so I think it’s pretty clear what he meant.”

Meanwhile, a group of 20 attorneys general, all Democrats, is calling for the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

The group said in a Thursday letter to Rosenstein that only the appointment of an independent special counsel “with full powers and resources” can begin to restore public confidence.

Included in signing the letter was New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Also included were the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

