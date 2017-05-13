Police Search For Suspect In Apparent Hate Crime In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in an apparent hate crime in Brooklyn.

The man allegedly made anti-Asian and anti-gay remarks during a recent attack in Crown Heights.

It was a vicious crime that police suspect may have been motivated by racism, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“You don’t want that to be a reflection of what the community is, because this isn’t what the community is,” one resident told Carlin.

The 28-year-old victim was walking on a sidewalk along Eastern Parkway near Buffalo Avenue on April 29 around 10 a.m.

Even though there is plenty of sidewalk to share, the victim said he accidentally bumped into the suspect, then kept going — only to have the man surprise him from behind, punching him twice in the back of the head while making anti-Asian and anti-gay remarks, Carlin reported.

“They hate you just to hate you. This world, I don’t know what’s wrong with this world today,” another resident said.

The victim walked to Interfaith Medical Center around two miles away, where doctors treated the injuries to the back of his head and he was released the same day.

The attacker, who got away on foot, is described as six feet tall, in his mid-20s, with curly hair. He had on a flannel shirt, jeans and red and yellow sneakers.