3 Teens Accused Of Stealing Hoverboard, Clothing In Armed Robbery In Brownsville, Brooklyn

May 13, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Brownsville, Hoverboard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down three suspects they say robbed two teens in Brooklyn.

The 16 and 17-year-old victims were walking near Riverdale and Thatford avenues in Brownsville around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday March 29 when they were approached by two other teens.

Police said one of the suspects displayed a gun, and they stole a sweater, sneakers and hoverboard from the victims. A third suspect acted as a lookout.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police said the suspects are believed to be three black teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

The first, who brandished the gun, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The second had on a black jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt and backpack, and the third was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

