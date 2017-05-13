Rail Riders Set To ‘Rally For A Sane Commute’ At Rockville Centre LIRR Station

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fed up Long Island Rail Road commuters are voicing their frustrations with the agency today with a protest in Nassau County.

It comes after Amtrak announced repair plans at Penn Station that could disrupt commutes for most of the summer.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, after countless disruptions and derailments, Amtrak is finally going to start its repair work to the tracks at Penn Station this summer — but it comes with a catch.

That repair work is expected to cause even more delays. In response, LIRR commuters are gathering Saturday morning at the Rockville Centre station, demanding better management from the transit agency.

“It’s what our business waits for all year and pretty much how we survive,” local deli owner Joe Brand tells CBS2.

Long Island workers worry it’s going to be a slow summer once Amtrak’s rail repair plan begins, and potentially cancels one in four trains to Long Island from Penn Station.

“Long Island Rail Road riders who pay a ton, first of all in taxes to live here and then again to commute into the city back and forth are being treated like second class citizens,” State Senator Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Island) said. “I have constituents standing in the bathrooms on trains, missing important work events, missing important family occasions.”

According to the plan, outages — meaning some tracks out of service — will start July 7th for 19 days, and then again August 4th for 25 days. It’s expected to cut NJ TRANSIT service by 25 percent.

But that’s just the beginning. Phase three would begin some time in 2018. Amtrak’s CEO says the repairs are necessary to avoid more unplanned disruptions.

“What exists today in terms of reliability is below what everyone desires and needs,” Charles Moorman.

Earlier this week, Governors Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo released a joint letter calling for a private operator to take over Penn Station from Amtrak. Many fed up riders from New York to New Jersey agree.

“It’s about time,” one NJ TRANSIT rider told CBS2. “A private operator would run it better than New Jersey Transit or Amtrak would.”

“It just gets worse,” one woman said. “You yell at the person in the booth or the person walking around on the platform. It’s not their fault, there’s no accountability.”