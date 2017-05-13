New Jersey Firefighter Charged With Distribution Of Painkillers

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter in Bergen County, New Jersey has been arrested and charged with distributing a powerful opioid pain medication, according to authorities.
According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Oakland Police Department revived a 33-year-old overdose victim on May 6th using Naloxone — the overdose reversal medication.
A subsequent investigation by the department revealed that 35-year-old James B. Rattacasa — a firefighter with the Hackensack Fire Department — was distributing painkillers, namely Oxycodone, in and around Hackensack, New Jersey.
After additional investigation by county prosecutors and the Hackensack Police Department, Rattacasa was arrested Friday without incident and charged with one count of distributing of a controlled dangerous substance in a quantity of less than an ounce.
He’s due to appear in court at the end of the month.