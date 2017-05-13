North Korea Launches Missile From Test Facility, CBS News Reports

NORTH KOREA (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — North Korea launched a missile from a test facility early Sunday morning, U.S. officials tell CBS News.
The South Korean military says the missile flew about 435 miles, according to Reuters. The missile flew for 30 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan, Reuters said, citing a Japanese official.
U.S. officials said they were still assessing whether the launch was successful and what type of missile was tested.
Although the kind of missile is not yet known, the U.S. had been expecting North Korea to fire a KN-17 medium-range ballistic missile, CBS News’ national security correspondent David Martin reports.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the launch did not pose a threat to North America, spokesman for the U.S. Pacific Command Maj. Rob Shuford said.
This comes just weeks after North Korea angered the Trump administration by launching a missile into the Sea of Japan.