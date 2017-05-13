Rutgers University Student Killed In Hit And Run Crash

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Rutgers University student was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning in New Jersey.
Eduardo Perez, 33, of Elizabeth, has been charged in his death.
Police said Perez was driving a 2007 Ford Escape east on East Linden Avenue in Linden when he struck 23-year-old Mujahid Henry, of Newark, around 12:30 a.m. Henry was thrown into a nearby parked vehicle and killed.
Perez then drove to Elizabeth, where he crashed into several parked vehicles before ditching the SUV on Liderwood Avenue, police said. Moments later, he was taken into custody and charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Henry was set to graduate from Rutgers University’s School of Public Affairs and Administration next week.
“Undoubtedly a star on the rise, he was characteristically hard-working, aspiring to earn a graduate degree and go into politics, amazing all around him with the energy that enabled him to be such a success in college while holding down two jobs and volunteering in support of local public officials,” Chancellor Nancy Cantor said in a statement Saturday.
Henry was also active in New Jersey politics and worked on Phil Murphy‘s gubernatorial campaign.
Murphy posted a statement on his Facebook page, mourning the loss of “a friend and team member.”
“Mujahid, or “Mu” as he was known to friends, was a bright, outstanding worker who was looking forward to utilizing his college degree to make a difference in his community,” the post read in part.
The crash is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact Linden Police Department Investigator Ian Conk at 908-474-8505.