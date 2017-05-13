Yankees-Astros Game Rained Out; Doubleheader Set For Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Houston Astros game at the New York Yankees on Saturday has been postponed because of inclement weather.
Instead, the teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game. The rescheduled game will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 7:35 p.m.
Only tickets for Sunday will be valid for the doubleheader. Fans holding paid tickets for Saturday’s game will be allowed to exchange them for any regular season game at the stadium through the end of the 2018 season, subject to availability.
Sunday’s doubleheader is completely sold out, according to the team.
The Yankees will retire Jeter’s No. 2 uniform in a ceremony scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They’ll also unveil a plaque of the shortstop in Monument Park.
A 14-time All-Star, Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and was a key contributor to five World Series championships.
Yankee Stadium gates will open to guests on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m.
