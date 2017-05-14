5/14 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning all, and Happy Mother’s Day! It will be a markedly improved day in terms of weather…but it won’t be totally rain-free. A chilly & damp start will give way to partly sunny skies and milder temps in the mid 60s away from the coast. But a few showers/rumbles are possible this afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.
Tomorrow will be a mainly sunny and breezy day with temps once again in the middle 60s. Overall not too bad, but temps will still be a few degrees below where they should be.
We have serious warmth in store for mid/late week as we hit 75 on Tuesday, mid 80s Wednesday, and upper 80s Thursday.
Have a great Mother’s Day!