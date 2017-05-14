5/14 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

May 14, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Mark McIntyre, Weather

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hopefully you enjoyed this Mother’s Day which was pretty nice for most of the day. We had some quick-moving thundershowers earlier, with a few more tonight before things dry out. It’ll be a cool night (but not as chilly as last night!) with temps in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a wonderful start to the work week with sun and clouds and temps in the upper 60s. That being said, it’ll still be breezy with gusts of 30-35 mph.

Things warm up Tuesday with sunny skies and temps in the mid-70s, and we’ll get a taste of summer for the rest of the week as we top out in the mid 80s Wednesday, near 90 Thursday, and in the low 80s Friday.

Have a great night!

