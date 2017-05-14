New York State Boy Overdoses On Cannabis-Infused Gummy Candy

RAMAPO, NY (CBSNewYork) — A little boy in Rockland County, New York suffered a health scare after eating sour gummy candy infused with medical cannabis Sunday, according to police.
Police say the 10-year-old’s father allowed him to sit in the family car by himself, where he discovered a pack of the laced treats.
After eating some of the sour gummies, the boy suffered from the effects of THC and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were called to the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital around 5:30 p.m., where they were told that the boy ingested at least one piece of the candy containing 250 mg or more of THC.
The boy was treated and released. His father, 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum of Spring Valley, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Zagelbaum was released from police custody on his own recognizance as the “candy” was taken into evidence for proper testing and weighing.
Additional possession charges for Zagelbaum are pending.