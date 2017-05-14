1 Man Killed, 1 Wounded In Queens Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized early Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Queens.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 144th Avenue and 227th Street in Brookville, Queens and found two men shot at the scene, the NYPD said.
A 38-year-old man was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to the head and a 40-year-old man had been wounded in the torso, police said.
Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the younger man was pronounced dead, police said. The older victim’s condition was reported to be stable.
There were no arrests early Sunday afternoon and the investigation continued.