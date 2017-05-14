CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
City Spokesman: Immigration Agent Came To Queens School Looking For 4th Grader, Was Turned Away

May 14, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: ICE Agent, immigration agent, Maspeth, Myles Miller

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal immigration agent showed up at a Queens elementary school last week looking for a fourth grader, but was turned away at the door, a city spokesman said.

It happened Thursday at P.S. 58 in Maspeth Queens, the spokesman said. It was the first time such a thing happened since the city put a policy in place to turn away federal agents without warrants, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy in March.

“We’re not allowing (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents in the building, because I think parents are so afraid right now, and are worried that an agent could literally come into a building and single out their child, we want them to know that can’t happen under this policy,” de Blasio said in March.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said in a statement that all students, regardless of immigration status, are welcome in New York City public schools.

The city’s Immigration Affairs commissioner is investigating the incident in Queens.

