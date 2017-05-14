Driver Strikes 2 Pedestrians, Leaves 1 Dead In Lindenhurst, Police Say

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One pedestrian was killed and one was injured Sunday when they were struck by a vehicle in Lindenhurst, Long Island, police said.
The pedestrians – described by a witness as a mother and her teenage daughter, were struck on South Wellwood Avenue between East Hoffman and East Gates avenues in Lindenhurst around 9:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
Police said one of the pedestrians, identified by the witness as the mother, was killed. The other victim was injured, police said.
After striking the pedestrians, the vehicle crashed into a building, police said.
The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Suffolk County Police First Squad was investigating Sunday.