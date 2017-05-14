Driver Strikes 2 Pedestrians, Leaves 1 Dead In Lindenhurst, Police Say

May 14, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Lindenhurst, Lindenhurst Pedestrians Struck

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One pedestrian was killed and one was injured Sunday when they were struck by a vehicle in Lindenhurst, Long Island, police said.

The pedestrians – described by a witness as a mother and her teenage daughter, were struck on South Wellwood Avenue between East Hoffman and East Gates avenues in Lindenhurst around 9:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said one of the pedestrians, identified by the witness as the mother, was killed. The other victim was injured, police said.

After striking the pedestrians, the vehicle crashed into a building, police said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Suffolk County Police First Squad was investigating Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch