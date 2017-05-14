Falling Tree Kills Man, Injures Several During Backyard Barbecue In Passaic

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and several others were hurt when a tree fell during a backyard barbecue in Passaic, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
Police say lighting struck the tree at 375 Paulison Ave. just before 5:00 p.m, causing it to come crashing down.
A total of six people were rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson. A 28-year-old man was taken in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities are withholding his identification pending family notification.
