Advice For Pregnancy Awareness Month, And A Walk Of Hope For The Infertile

May 14, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Dr. Jane Minkin, Pregnancy Awareness Month, RESOLVE Walk Of Hope

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — May marks Pregnancy Awareness Month – focused on dedicated support for women planning to expand their family.

Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Yale University Medical School, joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu Sunday with some advice for couples looking to plan a family.

Minkin also told us about the RESOLVE Walk of Hope, an event sponsored by the National Infertility Association and supporting those with infertility.

The New York City Walk of Hope will be held on Saturday, May 20 in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch