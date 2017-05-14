Advice For Pregnancy Awareness Month, And A Walk Of Hope For The Infertile

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — May marks Pregnancy Awareness Month – focused on dedicated support for women planning to expand their family.
Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Yale University Medical School, joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu Sunday with some advice for couples looking to plan a family.
Minkin also told us about the RESOLVE Walk of Hope, an event sponsored by the National Infertility Association and supporting those with infertility.
The New York City Walk of Hope will be held on Saturday, May 20 in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. For more information, click here.