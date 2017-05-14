New York City Rescue Mission Steps In For Moms In Need

May 14, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Mike Smeltz, New York City Rescue Mission

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The New York City Rescue Mission put on a special event this weekend for homeless mothers and women in need.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, the event called Honor Her is focused on providing a good meal and a good day.

Mother’s Day, of course, is meant to be a celebration for all things mom.

“But if you’re a woman and you’re homeless, it’s a totally different feel. There’s not much joy connected to it; actually a lot of sense of loss,” said Rescue Mission chief executive officer Craig Mayes.

Mayes said many homeless moms are separated from their kids. To try to make a painful weekend into a positive, the mission put on the banquet event.

The mothers are treated with a coursed meal plated on china, and afterward, there is a surprise.

“They thought they were coming for just a meal, but they go across the street to the old firehouse, and they get a complete makeover and they get cosmetics,” Mayes said.

This event served more than 700 women, mothers and kids in need of a helping hand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch