Struggling Mets Fall To Milwaukee In Slugfest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.

The Brewers swept the three-game series from struggling New York. The Mets have lost four straight.

Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers catcher celebrated by slapping a hand against his chest after rounding first and pointing to fans in the stands as he skipped toward a dugout full of by happy teammates.

The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on the Mets bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom. He allowed eight hits and four runs before being lifted in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Domingo Santana.

Neftali Feliz (1-4) got the win despite allowing a run in eighth. Corey Knebel picked up his first save by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Michael Conforto finished a single short of the cycle and scored four runs. He and Neil Walker hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in the fifth to build a 7-1 lead before the Brewers’ potent offense started chipping away against the Mets bullpen. Four New York relievers allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks.

The Brewers moved to four games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 24, 2014.

The Mets’ battered pitching staff took another demoralizing hit. They lost closer Jeurys Familia and ace Noah Syndergaard this month to long-term injuries, and starters Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman have struggled.

Starter Wily Peralta struggled through 4 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing seven hits and seven runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said Asdrubal Cabrera’s left thumb was “pretty sore” before Sunday’s game, though the shortstop was available to pinch-hit with the aid of a brace. Jose Reyes played shortstop and led off with Cabrera out of the starting lineup. … OF Jay Bruce got a day off.

Brewers: OF Ryan Braun (left calf) will travel with the team on the upcoming seven-game road trip to the Padres and Cubs. Braun is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list during the Chicago series starting Friday. The Brewers expected Braun to have a short stay on the DL. … 3B Travis Shaw left the game after the bottom of the sixth after hurting his right index finger. He appeared to jam the finger while trying to make a play on Reyes’ infield single in the top of the sixth.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (2-2) opens a three-game series Monday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in two road starts this season.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (2-0) takes the mound to start the four-game series in San Diego. Anderson, who used to pitch in the NL West with Arizona, is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six career starts against San Diego.

