Temporary Wall Removed From Hoboken Terminal

May 14, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: Hoboken train crash, NJ Transit Crash

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A commuter alert for rail riders in North Jersey, as NJ TRANSIT has reopened part of the Hoboken Terminal that closed following last September’s deadly crash.

The temporary green wall restricting access to the concourse was taken down early Sunday — weeks ahead of schedule.

NJ TRANSIT says the additional space will allow commuters to move between tracks and give them easier access to the PATH.

Track 6 is also back open for service, according to NJ TRANSIT. The track was closed in September after a commuter train slammed into the terminal, killing one person and injuring more than 100 people.

