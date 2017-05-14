Off-Duty Union City Police Sergeant Killed In East Rutherford Crash

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An off-duty Union City, New Jersey police sergeant heading to work was killed, and several others were injured, in a multi-vehicle traffic accident in East Rutherford overnight.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Route 3 in East Rutherford, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office.
Union City police Sgt. Mark Zeitounian, 44, was killed in the crash. Zeitounian had been with the Union City Police Department since 1999 and served his whole career in the patrol division.
“Mark was a knowledgeable police officer and supervisor who you could always count on to get the job done,” the Union City Police Department said on Facebook. “He passed on his knowledge by serving as a training officer for newly hired officers.”
Zeitounian leaves behind a wife Debbie, son Jason, and sister Maria, Union City police said.
Five others were treated for minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.
