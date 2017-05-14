Westbury, L.I. Bar Employee Accused Of Slashing Patron

May 14, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Bar Slashing, Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westbury, Long Island bar employee stood charged Sunday with slashing a patron during a fight.

Nassau County police said Robert A. Skinner, 45, of Uniondale – an employee at His and Hers Bar at 259 Post Ave. in Westbury, was in a fight with a 53-year-old male patron.

They walked outside to the rear of the bar, where Skinner allegedly punched the man and slashed him with a knife – causing a minor cut, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while Skinner was arrested at the scene, police said.

Skinner was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the incident, police said. Police also learned that Skinner had been wanted in a 2012 warrant for obstruction of governmental administration, police said.

Skinner was set to be arraigned on Sunday in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch