Westbury, L.I. Bar Employee Accused Of Slashing Patron

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westbury, Long Island bar employee stood charged Sunday with slashing a patron during a fight.
Nassau County police said Robert A. Skinner, 45, of Uniondale – an employee at His and Hers Bar at 259 Post Ave. in Westbury, was in a fight with a 53-year-old male patron.
They walked outside to the rear of the bar, where Skinner allegedly punched the man and slashed him with a knife – causing a minor cut, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while Skinner was arrested at the scene, police said.
Skinner was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the incident, police said. Police also learned that Skinner had been wanted in a 2012 warrant for obstruction of governmental administration, police said.
Skinner was set to be arraigned on Sunday in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead, police said.