Yankees To Retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2 In Special Ceremony

May 14, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Derek Jeter, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees on will retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey in a pregame ceremony Sunday.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the Yankees will also unveil a Monument Park plaque honoring Jeter at Yankee Stadium.

Jeter posted an essay titled “Thank You, New York” on his Players’ Tribune website on Thursday. Jeter writes about being “quiet, unsure and a little intimidated” coming to New York after growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

PHOTOS: Derek Jeter Through The Years

He praises the city for supporting him throughout his 20 seasons with the Yankees writing, “I’ll never forget how you looked out for me.”

“Thank you, New York, for asking a lot of me. For challenging me. For giving this kid a place to grow up. I wasn’t born a New Yorker — you asked me to earn it. I wasn’t born a Yankee, but you made me into one,” Jeter wrote.

Derek Jeter

The Yankees’ Derek Jeter celebrates after a game-winning RBI hit in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Everyone comes to this city with dreams of being No. 1. You showed me that being No. 2 was more than enough.

MORE: Silverman: Yankees Fans Should Be Very Thankful They Have Girardi

“Today I’m no longer that kid. I’ve hung up my uniform, and I know this much for a fact: I wouldn’t be the person I am today without you. Because the truth is, no matter where you go in the world, when a place feels like home, as New York does to me, you never really leave.

“It will always be with you.”

The piece is accompanied by a video in which Jeter and other New Yorkers recite the essay.

On Sunday, Jeter’s former teammates will also have a chance to thank him.

“Celebrate his career on the field and off the field in the community as well, and I think for it to come on Mother’s Day, a lot of people will be excited for it,” said Brett Gardner. “I’m looking forward to it.”

It has been more than two full seasons since Jeter last played a game for the Yankees. His franchise-record 20th and final season came in2014.

The captain retired with five World Series championships.

Jeter will become the 22nd player in the franchise to have his number retired. His No. 2 will be the last single-digit uniform removed from circulation.

(BEJQ) joe girardi
“I think Sunday will be special,” Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said last week. “I think any time Derek comes back, it’s special, but this will be more meaningful, I think, and I think we’re all looking forward to it. I’m sure he’s looking forward to it.”

Jeter has said he specifically chose Mother’s Day to honor his very first fan – his own mother.

