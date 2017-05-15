50 People To Know: 100-Year-Old Hospital Volunteer Celeste Vazzana

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Celeste Vazzana is a fixture in the gift shop at White Plains Hospital and has been for 28 years.

She is one of the hospital’s longest serving volunteers, but what makes her service all the more special is that she just celebrated her 100th birthday — a century of smiles delivered at a place where people need cheering up.

Vazzana has been working at the hospital since 1989 and tells WCBS’ Sean Adams, “I just like to help people.”

