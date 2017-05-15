5/15 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! Things are looking a lot drier and quieter for the start of the work week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day with temps eventually making it to the mid & upper 60s.

Tomorrow will see a nice jump in temperatures to the mid 70s – above normal warmth for the first time in quite a while! The great news is we get it with tons of sun and low humidity.

The heat will really crank up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid & upper 80s…some spots on Thursday could top 90 degrees! Thursday should be muggy too, so it’ll feel like we’re in the middle of summer.

Have a great day!

