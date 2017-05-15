Amtrak Passenger Has Pizza Delivered To Stalled Train

May 15, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Amtrak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pizza deliveryman came to the rescue of passengers stranded for hours on an Amtrak train.

Passengers got hungry when the train New York-to-Washington, D.C. train experienced mechanical issues and got stuck around 7 p.m. Sunday.

One employee gave away chocolate and some moms shared their Mother’s Day champagne gifts, CBS2 reported.

But one passenger thought outside the box and ordered a pizza from a local restaurant.

Video shows the dedicated deliveryman walking along the tracks near a creek to find the customer and deliver the pies.

The train was delayed nearly three hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch