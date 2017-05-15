Amtrak Passenger Has Pizza Delivered To Stalled Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pizza deliveryman came to the rescue of passengers stranded for hours on an Amtrak train.
Passengers got hungry when the train New York-to-Washington, D.C. train experienced mechanical issues and got stuck around 7 p.m. Sunday.
One employee gave away chocolate and some moms shared their Mother’s Day champagne gifts, CBS2 reported.
But one passenger thought outside the box and ordered a pizza from a local restaurant.
Video shows the dedicated deliveryman walking along the tracks near a creek to find the customer and deliver the pies.
The train was delayed nearly three hours.