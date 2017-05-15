Former Jet Antonio Cromartie, Who Had Vasectomy In 2013, Set To Become Father To 14th Child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don’t expect Antonio Cromartie to ever become the poster boy for vasectomies.
The wife of the former Jets cornerback announced Sunday she is expecting the couple’s sixth child — and the 14th overall for the four-time Pro Bowler.
It will be the third child fathered by Cromartie, 33, since he underwent a vasectomy in 2013. His wife, Terricka, gave birth to twins in May 2016.
In an Instagram post, Terricka revealed she is 25 weeks pregnant.
“In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick,” she wrote. “Will the Cromartie’s Draft a Boy or a Girl.”
Cromartie had eight children from multiple relationships before marrying Terricka in 2010.
Cromartie played for the Jets from 2010-13 and again during the 2015 season. He was released after four games with the Indianapolis Colts last season.