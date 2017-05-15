4 Charged In Hazing Death Of Baruch College Student To Plead Guilty

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in a Pennsylvania court to plead guilty.

Police say fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun “Michael” Deng, a Baruch College student, then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

Deng was blind-folded, weighted down with a heavy backpack and forced to run a gauntlet during what was described as a brutal fraternity ritual, according to police.

He was knocked unconscious during the incident and police said fraternity members waited more than an hour before taking Deng to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A Pennsylvania coroner declared Deng’s death a homicide.

Five suspects were charged with third-degree murder and other offenses. Court records show four of them are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon to enter guilty pleas to unspecified charges.

Defense attorneys have called Deng’s death a tragedy but said their clients didn’t intend to kill him. They characterized it as a fraternity prank gone horribly awry.

Baruch College threw the fraternity chapter off campus permanently in response to the incident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)