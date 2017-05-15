Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 15, 2017

As soon as Craig questioned Phil Jackson’s offseason strategy with regards to Carmelo Anthony, Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was born.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys put forth a solid effort to open the work week. Derek Jeter’s number retirement ceremony on Sunday was front and center, but Boomer and Craig also go into the Yankees and Mets, who were each less than stellar over the weekend.
Later, they discussed the Warriors’ comeback win over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, and plenty of other things.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »