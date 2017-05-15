Corey Hawkins Discusses His Role In ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’

Six Degrees Of Separation came back to Broadway earlier this year and is now up for Best Revival Of A Play at the 2017 Tony Awards. In addition to Best Revival, Corey Hawkins is also up for Best Leading Actor In A Play for his role as Paul. Laura Heywood aka Broadway Girl NYC caught up with Corey to discuss the role at Tony Award Nomination Day.

Broadway Girl NYC- “I want to talk to you about the character you’re playing and where the inspiration comes from.”

Corey Hawkins- “In High School I remember reading the play and falling in love with John Guare’s words. The music, I call it jazz, it just sort of sings. The enigma, the charisma, the energy and this zeal and zest for life and I think all of those things are still present in this production. And Paul is a visionary you know, he’s a different person in every scene and I get the opportunity to go on stage and do that eight times a week. I’m so fortunate for that.”

To find out if Hawkins and the rest of the Six Degrees Of Separation cast will be taking home any hardware, tune into the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11th at 8:00 PM EST, only on CBS.