The Honest Company Announces Voluntary Recall Of Some Wipes

May 15, 2017 5:46 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Honest Company has launched a voluntary recall of some wipes due to possible mold.

The wipes were sold in the following configurations and with these UPC codes:

  • 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
  • 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
  • 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
  • 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The company said they don’t believe the impacted products are “not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

“Impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to recall certain lots of this product.

If you have a wipe covered by the recall, you can return it for a full refund.

For more information, click here or call 1-888-862-8818 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

