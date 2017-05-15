Josh Groban On Being A First Time Tony Award Nominee

Josh Groban has been nominated for his first Tony Award, and it’s a doozy. The first-time nominee has a chance to take home the award for “Best Musical” for his role as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812. Laura Heywood (aka BroadwayGirlNYC) spoke with Groban to discuss how it feels to be “Josh Groban, Tony Nominee.”

“I’m so elated, I’m so elated to be a part of a community that has been so warm to me and welcoming to me. This is just icing on the cake.”

Groban goes on to elaborate on his experience playing the role of Pierre.

“Pierre is a different singer than Josh Groban and he tells stories differently and he sees life differently. I think that’s the wonderful thing about diving into a character is you can allow yourself to explore parts of yourself artistically that you didn’t know were possible because you’re doing it under the guise of a character. So I’ve learned a huge amount about my own voice, about what I’m capable of as a singer and as an actor. And I think Pierre will live in me for a real long time, that’s what happens when you dive into a role like this.”

Tune into CBS at 8:00 PM EST on June 11th to see if Groban goes from first time nominee, to first time winner!