Parts Of Hoboken Terminal Reopen For Service

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT riders will have an easier commute starting Monday as parts of the Hoboken Terminal are back in service after being closed for repairs since last September’s deadly crash.

Workers were on site well before dawn Monday prepping for the commuter rush. The temporary green wall restricting access to the concourse was taken down early Sunday, weeks ahead of schedule.

Good news Hoboken customers! The temporary green wall restricting access to the concourse has been taken down… https://t.co/ePRDY8pv9L pic.twitter.com/mI8WipNARF — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 14, 2017

NJ TRANSIT says the open concourse space will now give customers additional pedestrian walkways that were previously closed.

Rider Cassandra Baer is glad the area is once again accessible.

“I’m usually right to the second where I just make the train,” she said.

The concourse area became restricted back in September when a NJ TRANSIT train slammed into the terminal. The impact killed one woman and injured more than 100.

“It’s been a long time,” said rider Michael Bradley. “We already know what happened, so it’s sad what happened.”

Repair work on tracks 5 and 6 had forced some commuters to have to go through the waiting room to access PATH trains.

Track 6 is also now reopen, but green plywood structures boxing off the support beams will stay for now to help bolster the roof.