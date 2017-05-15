CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
2 Dead In Learjet Crash Near Teterboro | VIDEO: Jet Crash | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Federal Lawmakers From NY, NJ Call For Funding To Alleviate Chaos At Penn Station

May 15, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Emily Smith, LIRR, MTA, NJ Transit, Penn Station, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, Sen. Robert Menendez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For weeks Penn Station commuters have faced crowds and delays, now riders want change.

Last week New Jersey Senators Cory Booker, and Bob Menendez spoke out. On Monday, New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand weighed in.

It’s chaos for rail riders who must travel through Penn Station.

Leaking ceilings, switch and signal problems — even derailments — put passengers in danger, and prevent them from getting where they need to go.

“Somebody needs to step in. If the federal government isn’t going to make the changes, and it seems they are not, somebody else has to,” one rider told CBS2’s Emily Smith.

“It’s madness, the money we pay — my ticket is $400. We experience delays now and there isn’t even construction,” another rider said.

CBS2 has asked elected leaders how to end the nightmare.

Most agree it’s a frightening and eye-opening situation that’s been neglected for decades, and are calling for major repairs.

Governor Cuomo said it’s all owned by the federal government, with Amtrak acting as the landlord.

Commuters’ best bet for real changes lies in the hands of four U.S. Senators representing New York and New Jersey.

On Monday, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer spoke with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“This is disgraceful. Everyone’s pointing fingers — Amtrak, MTA, NJ TRANSIT. They have been cut in terms of state of good repair dollars over the last ten years from Washington. Sometimes they know a problem. When that rail split that caused the four day backup, it was on their list to fix. They didn’t have personnel or repairs. The first the we are going to do is get them the money,” he said.

CBS2 spoke with Senator Gilibrand as well.

And Booker responded to the issues last week.

“What’s going on, is outrageous,” he said.

One idea that some lawmakers have is turning ownership over to a private entity. Senator Menendez doesn’t support that because a private owner would want to make money.

Senator Gillibrand had something to say about that.

“We have to make this investment, and what’s been happening in Washington is they have been too cheap and the lack of funding has come home to roost, so we need to fund the rail lines,” she said.

Commuters experienced four days in a row of massive delays in May with crowds so out of control police had to shut down the entrance to the Long Island Rail Road at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

“It gets really crowded. The bodies keep pouring in and the trains aren’t leaving. It stinks,” one rider said.

“I am waiting for a revolt. I really think riders at some point will not show tickets or not pay,” another added.

Some repairs will begin in July, but things are expected to get worse before they get better.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch