Mother Of Ramarley Graham Accuses NYPD Of Cutting Deal With Officers Involved In His Death

May 15, 2017 9:27 PM
Filed Under: Constance Malcolm, Myles Miller, Ramarley Graham, Richard Haste

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The mother of slain unarmed teen Ramarley Graham on Monday was accusing the NYPD of cutting a backroom deal with two of the officers involved in his death.

“I want to know when their trial is going to start,” said Constance Malcolm. “Stop delaying.”

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, Graham was shot in 2012 inside the bathroom of his Bronx home. Police said they thought he had a gun, but no weapon was ever found.

In March, NYPD Officer Richard Haste, who shot and killed the unarmed teen, resigned after an internal judge determined he should be fired from the force.

The 35-year-old officer initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the death, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

Malcolm resented the fact that Haste was allowed to resign before being fired. She also complained that no internal trial date has been set for Sgt. Scott Morris and Officer John McLoughlin, who were also hit with disciplinary actions by the NYPD.

McLoughlin kicked in the door to Graham’s family’s apartment, while Malcolm was the supervisor who allowed the chain of events to occur, according to a news release.

“I can’t stand it – and let these two officers, they let them resign or put in a leave of absence or whatever they do – I can’t allow that to happen,” Malcolm said. “These officers must be held responsible for my son’s death.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to meet with Malcolm, though it is not clear when. The department did not respond to a request for comment about her allegations.

In his testimony during the departmental trial, Haste recounted how he got out of his police van during a drug probe in Graham’s neighborhood and followed the teenager, suspected on police radio chatter of having a gun, into his apartment building.

After Haste and his partner broke down the door of Graham’s home, the officer said he saw Graham sidestep into a bathroom, and he leaned inside to face him. Haste testified that he yelled, “Show me your hands!” but Graham instead reached deeper into his pants and yelled obscenities.

“I thought I was about to be shot,” Haste said. “I expected to be dead.”

No gun was found, but a bag of marijuana was floating in the toilet.

The teen’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $3.9 million.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

