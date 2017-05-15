FAA: Private Jet Crashes In Carlstadt, NJ While Attempting To Land At Teterboro

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small private jet crashed in Carlstadt, N.J. Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35 from Philadelphia crashed while attempting to land on Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at 3:40 p.m.
The plane went down about 1/4 mile from the airport in a wooded area in Carlstadt, according to the FAA.
Teterboro Airport was closed after the crash.
Police said the plane damaged a warehouse.
A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash.
There was no immediate word on casualties.
