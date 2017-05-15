BREAKING: Teterboro Airport Closed After Private Jet Crashes On Landing Attempt | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

FAA: Private Jet Crashes In Carlstadt, NJ While Attempting To Land At Teterboro

May 15, 2017 4:20 PM

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small private jet crashed in Carlstadt, N.J. Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35 from Philadelphia crashed while attempting to land on Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at 3:40 p.m.

The plane went down about 1/4 mile from the airport in a wooded area in Carlstadt, according to the FAA.

Teterboro Airport was closed after the crash.

Police said the plane damaged a warehouse.

A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

