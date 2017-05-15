Walt Frazier To Represent Knicks In Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks haven’t won a championship since Walt Frazier was on the team. The franchise is now hoping “Clyde” will be just the good luck charm it needs to help pave the way to its next title.

The Knicks have selected Frazier as their on-stage participant for Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, the league announced.

The Knicks, who went 31-51 this past season, are the seventh seed in the lottery. They have an 18.2 percent of chance of landing a top-three selection and a 5.3 percent shot at the top pick.

In the likely event the Knicks don’t receive a top-three pick, the next highest-selection they’d be eligible for is seventh — which they have a 57.2 percent chance at. They have a 22.6 percent chance at the eight pick, a 1.8 percent shot at the ninth and a less than 0.1 percent chance of picking 10th.

The last time, the Knicks were in the lottery, in 2015, general manager Steve Mills was the on-stage participant. That year, the Knicks were the second seed but only ended up with the fourth pick, which they used on Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks selected Frazier with the fifth overall pick in the 1967 draft. The six-time All-Star point guard spent 10 seasons in New York, winning NBA titles in 1970 and ’73. The Hall of Famer is now the color commentator for Knicks games on the MSG Network.