5/16 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 16, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

After two weeks of below normal temps, it’s finally feeling like May! Expect a mix of sun and clouds, lighter winds, and highs in the upper 70’s to about 80°.

Tonight will start off with a few clouds, then it clears up. And it will be a little milder than last night with temps only falling into the low 60’s by daybreak.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies, more humid conditions, and even hotter temps! Highs will be 85-90° with just the 70’s for parts of Long Island.

As for Thursday, we’ll make a run at some records with temps well into the 80’s and low 90’s!

Stay tuned for more on the heat!

