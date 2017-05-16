CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Benj Pasek And Justin Paul Share Their Experience With Bringing Music To Life

May 16, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Tony Awards, TonyAwards

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, or Pasek and Paul for short, are two of the most successful songwriters in America today. Having already won best original song at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for their work on La La Land, the duo is out to add a Tony Award to their trophy case after becoming best original score co-nominees for their work on Dear Evan Hansen. Laura Heywood (aka @BroadwayGirlNYC) sat down with the prolific pair on Tony Award nomination day.

During their chat, Pasek and Paul expressed how excited they are that musicals are thriving once again in the theater community. “People are making musicals which is such an exciting thing and something to be celebrated,” said Paul.

When asked about how the cast of Dear Evan Hansen brought their music to life, Pasek and Paul gave their insight on the process behind the scenes.

“When you begin to write something you think, how will this be when it’s said out loud or when it’s sung out loud? But you have no real idea,” said Pasek. “It really becomes your litmus test because that person [the actor], especially having been involved from the first workshop, now embodies the character,” said Paul.

Tune into the 71st annual Tony Awards on CBS, June 11th at 8:00 PM EST to see if Pasek and Paul win big!

