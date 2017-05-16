Bill Cosby Publicly Addresses Sex Assault Allegations, Appears To Blame Racism For Sex Scandal

May 16, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: bill cosby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in more than two years Bill Cosby is publicly addressing his sexual assault scandal.

Cosby appears to blame racism for his sex assault scandal in the interview Tuesday with SiriusXM radio host Michael Smerconish, CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported.

“I just truly believe that, uh, some of it may very well be that,” Cosby said.

He also seems to claim his dozens of accusers were “piling on.”

“Are you telling me that they’re all lying?” Smerconish asked.

“You know better than that,” Cosby replied.

“He has actually been sued for defamation, so there’s no way he’s walking into that trap,” CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman said, adding that the interview could be part of an effort to remind potential jurors of Cosby’s presumption of innocence.

“There is always the possibility that defense attorneys look for of jury nullification that somehow, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, that there may be a reason for jurors to acquit,” Klieman said.

This is the first time Cosby has spoken publicly in years.

His criminal trial is scheduled to start next month.

