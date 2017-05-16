Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 16, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of Tuesday’s show discussing the Mets, who continue to astound with their constant losing. The guys then discussed the NBA Draft Lottery, the NBA Playoffs, including a wild Game 7 between the Wizards and Celtics, the Jets’ quarterback situation featuring Christian Hackenberg, and a whole lot more.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »