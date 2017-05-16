Man Fought Off Would-Be Robbers At Bronx Subway Station, Police Say

May 16, 2017
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday night for two suspects who attacked a man at a MetroCard vending machine at a Bronx subway station.

The victim fought the two suspects off, police said.

Around 11:16 p.m. Monday, April 3, the suspects were inside the Kingsbridge Road No. 4 Train station and came up to the man at the vending machine, police said. The suspects punched the man in the head and tried to take his property, police said.

The victim fought the assailants off and ran out of the station, police said. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The first suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a light colored baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, light blue jeans and yellow work boots.

The second was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, last seen wearing a dark colored knit hat, a grey hooded sweater, light blue jeans and dark colored work boots.

Surveillance photos of two suspects in the robbery of a man at the Kingsbridge Road No. 4 Train station on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

