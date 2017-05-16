NYPD: Suspect Seen On Surveillance Video Beating 78-Year-Old Man In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say was seen on surveillance video punching a 78-year-old man and then slamming him into a wall in a Brooklyn building.
It happened around 5 a.m. back on April 30 in the lobby of a building in the area of 50th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police said the suspect hit the man in the face numerous times before throwing him against a wall following a dispute. The victim was treated for lacerations to his face and head.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.