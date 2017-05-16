Trump Defends Sharing ‘Facts’ About ‘Terrorism And Airline Flight Safety’ With Russia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to defend sharing information with Russian officials after a published report alleged he revealed “highly classified” intelligence.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning, suggesting he did it for “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The remarks come a day after The Washington Post reported that Trump revealed “highly classified” intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting at the White House last week.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the report said Trump went off script in the meeting and began describing details about an ISIS terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

A former intelligence official told CBS News “something inappropriate” was discussed by President Trump, and that “details were discussed that should not have been discussed.”

U.S. officials told the paper the disclosures may have endangered a key intelligence source involved with the campaign against ISIS.

The information shared by Trump with the Russians was not collected by U.S. intelligence. Rather, it was given to the U.S. by an ally in the fight against ISIS, and was provided with the understanding that it would not be shared with other countries without permission.

The intelligence was “code-word information,” the Post reported. That’s the term used for intelligence classified at the highest possible level. U.S. officials worry that the disclosure of the information will do serious harm to relations with the ally in question.

National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster, a participant in the meeting, denied the story.

Trump is hosting the president of Turkey on Tuesday. On Friday, Trump will embark on his first foreign trip as president. He will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and Europe.