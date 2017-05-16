Man Tried To Rob East Side Bank In Broad Daylight, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a man who tried to rob a bank on Park Avenue in broad daylight.
Police said around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, the man walked into the Chase Bank at 510 Park Ave., near 60th Street, and came up to the teller demanding money. The teller refused and the man left, police said.
The suspect ran off emptyhanded south on Park Avenue, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 40s standing 6 feet tall and bald. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a brown button-down shirt, and brown pants.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.