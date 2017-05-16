Long-Delayed George Washington Bridge Bus Station Reopens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The renovated George Washington Bridge Bus Station has opened.
Passengers on Tuesday will find an air-conditioned and heated waiting area, seating for up to 125 customers and gates that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Construction began in 2014 with completion expected in one year, but the project was nearly two years behind schedule and $17 million over budget.
Port Authority officials said delays in approvals were part of the problem and there were also difficulties with the developer, CBS2 reported.
Commuters were excited.
“I think it’s good, I think it’s a long time coming,” one man said. “I think it was worth the wait.”
The tunnel between the bus terminal and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s A Line station at 175th Street will reopen at a later date.
