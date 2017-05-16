History Of Knicks Drafting From The No. 8 Spot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks drew the eighth pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery.
It will be the sixth time in franchise history that the Knicks will draft from the No. 8 spot. Here is a look at the other times:
2009 – Jordan Hill, PF, Arizona
Hill played in just 47 games for the Knicks before he was shipped to the Rockets as part of the trade that brought Tracy McGrady to New York. Hill also has played for the Lakers, Pacers and Timberwolves, mostly coming off the bench. For his career, he is averaging 15.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
2005 – Channing Frye, PF/C, Arizona
Frye spent two seasons with the Knicks, averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. He went on to play for the Trail Blazers, Suns, Magic and Cavaliers, whom he won a title with last season.
1972 – Tom Riker, C/F, South Carolina
Riker lasted just three seasons in the NBA, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He did win a ring in 1973, though.
1964 – Willis Reed, C/F, Grambling State
By far the Knicks’ biggest success story with the eighth pick, Reed spent 10 seasons in the NBA, all with New York, was a seven-time All-Star and a member of two world championship teams. He was the Rookie of the Year in 1964-65 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.
1954 – Jack Turner, G/F, Western Kentucky
Turner played just one season in the NBA, averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.