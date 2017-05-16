Mets To Sign Reliever Neil Ramirez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In need of some bullpen help, the Mets have agreed to terms with free agent right-hander Neil Ramirez.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman confirmed the signing, first reported by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The terms of Ramirez’s deal with the Mets have not been reported.

Ramirez began the season with the Giants, going 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA in nine appearances. San Francisco designated him for assignment, but he was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on May 4. Five days later, Toronto, too, designated Ramirez for assignment, but the pitcher had the option to become a free agent instead of reporting to the minors, which he exercised.

A first-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2007, Ramirez broke into the majors with the Cubs in 2014, appearing in 50 games and registering a 1.44 ERA. But he has struggled to match that success since and has bounced around the league, including short stints with the Brewers and Twins.

For his career, Ramirez, 27, has appeared in 77 games and has a 4-3 record with a 3.72 ERA and three saves.

Last week, the Mets placed closer Jeurys Familia on the disabled list after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot near his right armpit.

The Mets’ bullpen ERA is 5.26, third worst in the National League. On Sunday at Milwaukee, New York blew a 7-1 lead, allowing 10 runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings en route to losing 11-9. On Monday night at Arizona, the Mets, who have lost five straight games, surrendered six runs in the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss.